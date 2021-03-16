Pair keen to rekindle relationship despite beating at Women's Refuge

A man who deliberately drove into his partner's car then beat her up at a Women's Refuge residence wants to rekindle their relationship. Photo / NZH

A man who deliberately drove into his partner's car then beat her up at a Women's Refuge residence wants to rekindle their relationship.

And the Dunedin District Court heard on Tuesday the victim felt the same — as long as Luke Anthony Charles Kenealy remained drug-free.

The 31-year-old father of six appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday after pleading guilty to charges of assault with a weapon and assault in a family relationship.

The court heard there was a background of violence between the pair.

In 2019, Kenealy had argued with the woman over the use of a car.

His assault on her drew the intervention of a bystander, who the defendant also physically abused.

By December 8 last year, while Kenealy was completing his sentence, his partner was living in Gore.

But the move was not enough to save her from more violence at the hands of the defendant.

The court heard the pair were driving separate vehicles in opposite directions near the middle of town when Kenealy recognised the victim's car approaching.

He intentionally veered on to the wrong side of the road.

With her path blocked, the victim stopped.

Kenealy then rammed her Toyota before driving off.

Later, he found her at Women's Refuge accommodation, where he struck her in the face and body.

The victim had several areas of swelling and bruising as a result of the attack, the court heard.

Kenealy was found in Balclutha three days later and arrested.

Judge Jim Large said the couple had engaged in a productive restorative justice conference in which the defendant apologised for "everything she had to go through".

He said he was coming down from methamphetamine use at the time but had kicked the habit after spending nearly two months in custody once charges were laid.

The victim was pleased to see Kenealy sober, the judge said, and emphasised her desire to continue their relationship on that basis.

Counsel Noel Rayner said his client had undertaken drug and violence counselling and was keen to continue that.

"My initial thought was how long do I send this man to prison for?" Judge Large said, but he was persuaded to step back from that.

He sentenced Kenealy to three months' community detention (in Balclutha) and 12 months' intensive supervision.

A protection order was granted in favour of the victim.

Support services available:

• 211 Helpline (0800 211 211) – for help finding, and direct transfer to, community-based health and social support services in your area.

• Find your Local Women's Refuge by calling 0800 743 843 (0800 REFUGE) to be linked up with an advocate in your area.

• Victim Support – call 0800 842 846. 24-hour service for all victims of serious crime.

• Victim Information Line/Victim Centre – call 0800 650 654 or email victimscentre@justice.govt.nz.

• Shine domestic abuse services – free call 0508 744 633 (9am to 11pm) if you're experiencing domestic abuse, or want to know how to help someone else.

• Family violence information line – call 0800 456 450 to find out about local services or how to help someone near you.

• Elder Abuse Helpline – call 0800 32 668 65 (0800 EA NOT OK) - a 24-hour service answered by registered nurses who can connect to local elder abuse specialist providers.

• Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

• Shakti New Zealand – call 0800 742 584 for culturally competent support services for women, children and families of Asian, African and Middle Eastern origin who have experienced domestic violence.

• Safe to Talk – sexual harm helpline. Call 0800 044 334, text 4334 or email support@safetotalk.nz.

• Rape Crisis Centres – call 0800 88 3300 for contact details of your local centre. Provides support for survivors of sexual abuse, their families, friends and whānau.

• Male Survivors Aotearoa New Zealand – call 0800 044 344. Offers one-to-one, peer and support groups for male survivors of sexual abuse and their significant others.

• Tu Wahine Trust – call 09 838 8700 for kaupapa Māori counselling, therapy and support for survivors of sexual harm (mahi tukino) and violence within whānau.

• ACC Sensitive Claims Unit – call 0800 735 566 for access to services related to sexual abuse or sexual assault.

• Hey Bro helpline – call 0800 HeyBro (0800 439 276). 24/7 help for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whānau member.

• Korowai Tumanoko – text or call 022 474 7044 for a kaupapa Māori service for those with concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

• Stop – support for concerning or harmful sexual behaviour.

• Need to Talk? 1737 – free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

• Youthline – call 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

• Kidsline – call 0800 54 37 54 (0800 kidsline) for young people up to 18 years of age (24-hour service).

• Skylight– call 0800 299 100 helping children, young people and their families and whānau through tough times of change, loss, trauma and grief.

• Oranga Tamariki – call 0508 325 459 (0508 FAMILY) or email contact@ot.govt.nz for concerns about children and young people.