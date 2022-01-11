Pair dive into Napier's inner harbour as drifting boat catches fire

Firefighters extinguish a small pleasure boat after it caught fire in Ahuriri on Tuesday evening. Photo / Supplied

Two people are being looked at by ambulance staff after jumping into the water as the boat they were on caught fire in Napier.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the pair left the small boat, which was drifting offshore near Nelson Quay, just before 8pm on Tuesday evening.

The spokeswoman said firefighters from the Napier brigade had been able to put out the fire on the boat, which was about 30 metres offshore, by 8.20pm.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services, including firefighters and a St John ambulance were called about 7.50pm.

The pair were currently being looked at by ambulance staff.

