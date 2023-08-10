Pair arrested after allegedly fleeing police in stolen car

Two people were arrested following police pursuit of a stolen car overnight in Auckland.

Police signalled for the vehicle to stop around 3am after a number plate check indicated it was stolen.

The driver fled from Police and was observed by the Eagle helicopter travelling at speed through Papatoetoe and Clover Park, police said in a statement.

The car was then dumped on Juliana Way, Glendene and two people were taken into custody shortly after.

It follows a wild pursuit in the city earlier in the week, where the offender fleeing police drove the wrong way on two Auckland motorways in two different stolen vehicles, crashed into a truck and car-jacked a bystander’s vehicle.

Police had spotted a stolen SUV in Māngere and signalled it to stop, when it entered the Southern Motorway near Hill Rd in the wrong direction.

It travelled to the Southwestern Motorway where it crashed into a truck, before the driver exited and forcibly stole a hatchback.

That vehicle was followed by the Eagle helicopter around Māngere and eventually spiked before it re-entered the Southwestern Motorway, again in the wrong direction. A further carjacking was unsuccessful, and police managed to block the stolen vehicle and take the driver into custody.