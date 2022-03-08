Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Pain and gain: Who will bear the brunt of new Auckland Council rates charges?

5 minutes to read
Rates charges are being bumped up across most of the city, but where are homeowners likely to find it the least affordable? Photo / 123rf

Rates charges are being bumped up across most of the city, but where are homeowners likely to find it the least affordable? Photo / 123rf

Ben Leahy
By
Ben Leahy

Reporter, NZ Herald

New rates bills released today are likely to hit the pockets of lower-income families in the city's south and west hardest at a time of already sharply rising costs.

That is because house prices in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.