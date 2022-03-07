Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland Council CVs: Remuera boasts almost 1000 houses worth $5m or more

This mansion on Victoria Ave in Remuera is one of the suburb's mega mansions to have sold in the past year. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy
Ben Leahy

Auckland's Herne Bay might be known as New Zealand's most exclusive suburb, but Remuera is the country's true multi-millionaire hotspot.

Remuera now has almost 962 homes valued at $5 million or more, the latest Auckland

