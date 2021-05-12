Paekākāriki Film Festival features films with a cherry on top

Film Festival organisers from left, Graeme Browne, Jan Borland, Dominique Joslen and Andrew Armitage.

This year's Paekākāriki Film Festival will feature more than sit-down films.

The festival theme will be centred on capitalism and social inequality and will include a fancy dress party, a silent film accompanied by live music, and Q+A with a film director and cast members.

"All the films are trying to make sense of where the money is in the world," festival curator Andrew Armitage from Aro Video said.

"We wanted to put on films from different time periods, different parts of the world, and include diversity as much as possible.

"We want them to fit around the theme of social inequality and the little guy fighting the big guys, but we don't want to bore people, we want to entertain them."

The Paekākāriki Film Festival.

The opening film is Capital in the 21st Century, chosen because of its relevance and high quality production from New Zealand director, Justin Pemberton.

"I was intrigued with how good the quality of the film is, it's extremely well made by a New Zealander but on an international subject.

"It doesn't have the finger prints of a New Zealand film.

"It deals with economic theory about capitalism and puts it into an entertaining and accessible format - it's just incredibly relevant to the world we're living in now."

Always wanting to provide a cherry on top, in choosing the films Andrew has also looked for additional opportunities to support the film, also introducing each one.

The New Zealand film Births, Deaths & Marriages was chosen because of its relevance to the theme, but also because of how well it was made on a low budget, featuring a strong female cast.

The cherry on top will be a Q+A with the director and editor with a possibility of some cast members also attending the showing on June 27.

"We try to keep the films light and this one also has a nice joke about Paekākāriki in it."

Keeping with the local theme, a special showing of 1926 silent film The General will be accompanied by Paekākāriki resident Gilbert Haisman on the piano.

"Gilbert offered to compose a score to accompany The General and perform it live.

"He came to me with some great ideas, offering to compose a score to go with it and it just becomes an experience, so I couldn't say no to that."

Along with Local Hero, Eight Grade, American Utopia and Pop Aye, the film festival will conclude with a finale of The Band Wagon.

After the success last year, the fancy dress competition will be back for the finale, with the theme being 1950s dress.

"People really enjoyed dressing up last year and had a huge amount of fun," festival director Graeme Browne said.

"Last year was a 1930s dress-up competition. It was a full house and just about everyone was in costume."

Graeme said the festival this year has again improved its sound and projection equipment along with refreshments, which this year will feature the Film Festival Cafe supported by the Beach Road Deli and Paekākāriki Village Grocery Store.

"We're having a major update of sound and projector equipment with proceeds from last year's festival and funds from the festival will continue to go to the renovation, refurbishment and continued maintenance of St Peters Hall."

Films are showing each Sunday evening at 5.30pm at St Peters Hall, from May 30-July 18.

Tickets are $10 at the door or you can purchase a subscription for all eight movies for $60.