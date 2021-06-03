Paedophile convicted and sentenced, but police worried there may be more victims

Jared Lammas was sentenced to four years and five months in prison. Photo / Facebook

Warning: This content may be distressing for readers

Waikato police are wanting to speak to anyone who may have been victim of a man sentenced to indecently assaulting children in the Hamilton District Court this week.

Jared Lammas was sentenced to four years and five months in prison after pleading guilty to six charges of indecent assault with a child under 12, five of sexual connection with a young person, and one of meeting a young person following sexual grooming.

Unfortunately, police believe there may be more victims, varying across Waikato, Whakatāne and Tauranga.

Lammas was sentenced for assaults against three victims between 2018 and 2020.

"The offending may be historic with the victims likely to have been boys aged 4 -15 years old at the time of the offending." Detective Matthew Lee said.

Police are asking for anyone with more information to come forward.

"We would like to reassure those who come forward that the information they provide us will be treated with sensitivity."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team by calling the Police 105 number and quoting file number 201130/9428.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact Safe to Talk confidentially:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit www.safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station -