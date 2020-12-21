Package containing suspicious white substance delivered to Whanganui Prison

The package was opened at Whanganui Prison just after 2pm on Monday. Photo / Bevan Conley

Staff at Whanganui Prison were on high alert yesterday afternoon after receiving a suspicious package containing white powder.

The package was opened just after 2pm on Monday, initially causing emergency services to rush out to Kaitoke.

Police and Fire and Emergency attended the scene with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit notified and attending too.

Corrections' Lower North Regional Commissioner Paula Collins said the package was opened by a staff member in the Property Office at the prison.

"We take threats to the operation of our facilities and safety of our staff extremely seriously, and have detailed protocols for dealing with incidents of this nature."

The Property Office was cleared and closed off, with the staff member decontaminated and sent home.

Subsequent tests of the material has determined that it was non-toxic and non-hazardous, said Collins.

The rest of the prison operated as normal.