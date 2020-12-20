One dead after crash on SH3 near Whanganui

Diversions are in place on State Highway 3. Photo / Lewis Gardner

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 3, north of Whanganui.



Emergency services were alerted to the crash at the intersection of SH3 and Watt Livingstone Rd at 12.30pm on Sunday.



Diversions were in place and motorists were asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.

Earlier a police spokesperson said the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH3 was closed between Rapanui Rd and Kai Iwi Valley Rd.

"Please avoid the area or follow the directions of emergency services on site to detour."

The Serious Crash Unit was in attendance.

Police said about 5.30pm that the road had reopened.