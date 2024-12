Michael Steele with his son Kevin Chen, who died suddenly four months ago. Steele is now demanding answers after saying he raised red flags with Oranga Tamariki before the tragedy.

A woman has been charged with child neglect after a baby died in “unexplained” circumstances four months ago.

Two-month-old Kevin Chen died at a house in Oxford, North Canterbury - about 70km northwest of Christchurch - on August 5.

Police originally treated the sudden death as “unexplained”.

A woman has now been charged with ill-treatment or neglect of a child under 18 years of age and another charge.

She is expected to appear at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.