But the council did not consider her a responsible dog owner, Bourke submitted.
“The council’s confidence in Ms Robins to comply with classification conditions, if imposed, is low.”
Defence lawyer Susan Hurley said Robins accepted a fine was appropriate and acknowledged the complainant suffered serious injuries when he came off his bike.
While Robins admitted she had previously been non-compliant, she had been navigating personal issues at the time, Hurley submitted.
She said Robins recently fully fenced her section and was committed to complying with her obligations as a dog owner.
Hurley submitted there had not been any incidents involving Indy in the past six years and while Robins would not oppose her being recorded as a dangerous dog, she did not want a destruction order imposed.
The judge read aloud the council’s history of Robins not registering her dogs and the animals rushing at people and found it was unsatisfactory the way she managed her dogs.
He imposed an order to destroy Indy, fined Robins $300 on the charges and ordered her to pay $300 in emotional harm reparation.
Hurley immediately indicated Robins would appeal the destruction order and asked Judge Hikaka to direct Indy not be put down pending the appeal, which he did.
