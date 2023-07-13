About 35 per cent of the Auckland Transport system will be suspended indefinitely. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

About 35 per cent of the Auckland Transport system will be suspended indefinitely. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

About 35 per cent of Auckland’s bus network will be shut down after strike action continues by union drivers for NZ Bus-operated routes.

It will impact about 4000 trips per day.

The NZ Bus boss also slammed union members for the elevation in strike action today, calling them “disingenuous and incredibly unhelpful”.

In a statement from Auckland Transport (AT), it said it was just after 6pm tonight that discussions between NZ bus and the unions - Tramways and First Union - failed to reach an agreement.

NZ Bus, the largest bus service operator in the Auckland region, has suspended all bus trips as a result of this, AT said.

Union members will also be suspended without pay during this time.

NZ Bus CEO Calum Haslop said drivers turning off their ticketing systems today forced them to suspend all drivers participating in this action and suspend our bus services while this strike notice remains in force.

“Within hours of agreeing to undertake facilitated bargaining yesterday, the unions then issued a further strike notice that includes drivers refusing to sign on to AT’s bus tracking and ticketing system,” Haslop said.

“This action would result in a material breach of our contracts with AT and create significant health and safety issues across the wider network.”

Haslop called the move by union members “disingenuous and incredibly unhelpful”.

“The company remains open to further bargaining, but simply can’t operate services while drivers take such action, and it appears that the Unions themselves can’t agree on what it will take to settle,” Haslop said.

The latest action comes after a week of strikes which saw thousands of commuters affected as union drivers walked off the job between 4am and 8am.

First Union has been approached for comment.

The following bus routes will be impacted

· CityLINK, InnerLINK, OuterLINK, TamakiLINK

· 101, 105, 106, 110, 122, 125, 125X, 128, 129, 14T, 14W, 162, 18

· 20, 22N, 22R, 24B, 24R, 25B, 25L, 252, 253, 27H, 27W, 295

· 30, 321, 333X

· 64, 650, 670, 68

· 75, 751, 755, 76, 774, 775, 781

· 801, 802, 805, 806, 807, 814, 82, 842, 843, 871

· 923, 924

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.