Union drivers for NZ Bus-operated routes will refuse to take payment from commuters, beginning on Friday and continuing until the end of next week. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Scores of Auckland buses will be free for the coming week with unionised drivers turning off their ticket machines as ongoing pay disputes ramp up.

Union drivers for NZ Bus-operated routes will refuse to take payment from commuters, beginning on Friday and continuing until the end of next week.

FIRST Union organiser Hayley Courtney said the drivers are “immensely grateful” to the public for their patience during a week of industrial action which saw thousands of commuters impacted.

“They want Aucklanders to get out and enjoy their city over the holiday weekend while continuing to build support for fair wages and conditions for NZ Bus drivers, who want $30 per hour as they were promised and as has already been accomplished in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.”

The latest action comes after a week of strikes which saw thousands of commuters affected as union drivers walked off the job between 4am and 8am.

Courtney says by making transport free for the next week, Aucklanders can support the strike – and see more of the city.

NZ Bus are the largest bus service opperator in the Auckland region.

“After a week of industrial action, the drivers are staunch and united in their resolve to settle this dispute and get back to work, but the company don’t appear to be listening yet,” Courtney said.

“Passengers on our bus services have an important voice in letting Auckland Transport and NZ Bus know that their drivers are worth more - we are relying on their support.”

“With Warriors and All Blacks games on this weekend, there’s plenty to do and your bus drivers will be happy to help you get around the city for free - they’re encouraging everyone to make plans, travel somewhere new or familiar, and support the strike.”

Auckland Transport have been approached for comment for this article.