Outrageous Fortune iconic TV house to be bulldozed for seven townhouses at $700k each

Seven townhouses costing almost $700,000 each will soon be built on the block where an icon of Kiwi TV once loomed.



The well known two-storey house, where crime drama Outrageous Fortune and its prequel Westside have been set since 2005, is about to be bulldozed.

Three of the seven townhouses that are to replace the fictional home of TV's gritty West family have already been sold at $689,000.

The 1960s-era property in the Auckland suburb of Te Atatū sits on a 931sq m site and is zoned for intensification under Auckland's Unitary Plan, the blueprint for how Auckland will meet its future economic and housing needs.

Barfoot & Thompson is selling the seven two-bedroom, double-storey townhouses.

Previous owner of the house Frank Dewhirst told the Herald in March last year that there were issues with the foundations

"A hundred metres away a house has been removed and multiple units put up," Dewhirst said.

According to the Unitary Plan, the house is zoned residential - mixed housing urban zone.

Up to three dwellings are permitted as of right under that zoning, subject to compliance with standards. Resource consent is needed for four or more dwellings.

Filming on the sixth and final season of Westside would be completed by the end of May, South Pacific Pictures head of communications Rachael Keereweer said.