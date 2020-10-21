Kiwi as! Man pulled over outside Outrageous Fortune house for no rego, possible stolen tools

It appears the Outrageous Fortune and Westside storylines have spilt over into real-life after police stopped man outside the iconic West house for allegedly stealing tools and driving an unregistered vehicle while disqualified.

On Wednesday night's episode of Motorway Patrol, Constable Daniel Brosnan pulled over a vehicle in a bid to find out who was driving the unregistered car.

But when the driver parked up on the side of the road, he happened to stop directly outside the Te Atatu house made famous in Outrageous Fortune.

The man happened to be pulled over outside the West family's home from TV shows Westside and Outrageous Fortune. Photo / TVNZ

Upon inspection, Brosnan quickly learnt the driver was disqualified from driving and was told by the man he has borrowed the car off his friend.

The man's story then changed, informing the policeman he had purchased the unregistered vehicle off a guy who worked at a local car yard.

But the ordeal wasn't over.

Before issuing the vehicle an instant 28-day impound, Brosnan noticed two drop saw tools in the boot of the car.

Asked where he got the drop saws from, the man said he used to be a builder and was taking them to help a friend out.

He then said he was on his way to get the blades sharpened.

Unfortunately, the man's story didn't check out because drop saw blades get replaced, not sharpened.

The tools were confiscated and taken to the station for fingerprinting in the hope of finding out who owns them.

The incident will bring back memories from earlier episodes of Outrageous Fortune where criminals Van West and his friend Munter ran a company called The Tool Guys.

Munter and Van from The Tool Guys in Outrageous Fortune. Photo / Outrageous Fortune

Munter and Van in their Tool Guys work van. Photo / Outrageous Fortune

The man is also seen laying down on the grass, close to the gutter. The theme song for Outrageous Fortune is Gutter Black by Hello Sailor which feature the lyrics "lying in the gutter".

Viewers took to social media to point out the ironic moment.

"When you get pulled over for no Rego and possibly stolen tools in the boot right outside of the Wests house," one laughed.

Another said: "Must be a west thing".

It is not clear whether the man accused of stealing tools on Motorway Patrol was sporting a mullet.