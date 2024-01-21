Napier's Art Deco Festival has appointed Antonia Prebble as chief costume officer and the Kiwi actress has starred in a series of photos set at Napier landmarks to inspire costume ideas. Photo / Michael Schultz

Antonia Prebble has taken a starring role in this year’s Art Deco Festival in Napier and hopes to inspire costume ideas and add some more 1920s glamour to Hawke’s Bay.

The Art Deco Festival appointed the Kiwi actress, of Outrageous Fortune fame, as chief costume officer.

The iconic Art Deco weekend, which runs from February 15 to 18, has been postponed for three years due to the pandemic and Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023.

Prebble said in a statement she was delighted to announce her recent appointment.

“I have been a fan of this era for a long time and own many Deco-inspired items myself. There is something so timelessly elegant about Deco: finger waves, cloche hats, drop-waisted dresses, I love it all and I can’t wait to see what all the attendees of the festival wear. It’s going to be fantastic,” Prebble said.

Prebble has starred in a series of photos taken at Napier landmarks, attired in Deco feathers with the aim of inspiring visitors to create their own themed outfits.

“I had so much fun working with Hawke’s Bay Tourism, racing around Napier in truly gorgeous outfits. I was catapulted into the wonderful world of Art Deco, and you can be, too.”

She had advice for women and men who found it difficult to know where to start on how to “Deco-fy” an outfit.

“For example, women can accessorise a simple shift dress,” Prebble said.

“The most traditional way to elevate your outfit is to incorporate a matching hat or headpiece (depending on the time of day) in a similar shade. Then you can add a flower, trim, or ribbon and you are instantly Deco.”

“Men can lean toward a double-breasted pinstripe suit with wide-bottom trousers. You can have fun with your headpiece by wearing a fedora, straw boater or Panama style hat. And, of course, a cravat or bow tie is a must!”

The four-day festival will host 200 events, including entertainment experiences, outdoor concerts, vintage car parades, fashion shows, dining experiences, Great Gatsby picnics, and more across Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay.

Napier's Art Deco Festival has suffered three years of cancellations through Covid restrictions and Cyclone Gabrielle, but is hoping to come back stronger. Photo / Michael Schultz

Hamish Saxton, chief executive of Hawke’s Bay Tourism, said it was very proud of the Art Deco Festival.

“The festival pays tribute to an essential part of our region’s culture. Art Deco is etched into our history and signifies the act of healing from tragedy. We feel that this year’s Art Deco Festival will be our most special yet, and we hope to see visitors from far and wide this February.”

Tickets and information on free events can be found at https://artdecofestival.co.nz/.