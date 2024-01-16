Golriz Ghahraman faces a third shoplifting allegation, school’s radical 40-thousand-dollar gamble to fix attendance and why public transport prices in Auckland are getting hiked in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Some social media users are outraged over what they say is a “sexist” post by Auckland Council-controlled organisation Watercare suggesting women should take shorter showers.

The post, shared to all of Watercare’s social media platforms on Tuesday afternoon, claimed 27 per cent of women’s power bills are used to heat water.

“Ladies, we’re all for showering in a firey [sic] inferno, but 27% of your power bill is used to heat water. So, let’s keep it snappy to keep your wallet happy! 1 shower, 4 minutes – it’s all you need,” the post was captioned alongside a meme of Baby Yoda and a fire from the Star Wars film franchise.

Watercare’s head of communications Rachel Hughes said the post was part of Watercare’s “Make Every Drop Count” campaign which strives to encourage all of its customers to save water.

“The campaign started in December and will run throughout summer.”

Hughes said this particular post was inspired by a trend observed on social media that claims women like their showers hotter than men.

“We thought we’d piggyback off this trend (which resurfaced on Instagram recently) by resharing a meme and reminding women of the cost savings they can make by keeping their showers short,” she said.

But some social media users are upset at the post, several labelling it “sexist” and calling for it to be immediately deleted.

“Are women the only ones to have hot showers?” one commenter said.

“Delete this, now. Good lord, it’s 2024,” another added.

Another social media user said: “Oh my god. Who on your social media post approved this.”

“I have three sons, a male partner and a father who all take longer showers than me darling,” another said.

Auckland councillor Richard Hills took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice his objections to the post, listing a number of points wrong with it.

5. Deleting is probs a good idea. https://t.co/U4qIL6eujD — Richard Hills (@RichardHills_) January 16, 2024

Hughes said Watercare occasionally targeted particular audiences with its social media content to ensure it resonates with them.

“Men will not be exempt from our short-shower messaging,” she said.

She said that women and men feature in its posts and social media advertising.

The Herald has approached Auckland Council for comment.

In September, Watercare took to social media blaming residents of some Auckland suburbs for contributing to ongoing sewerage problems by washing grease down their drains.

“Good morning to everyone,” the post read, “except people in Henderson, Māngere East, Mt Roskill, Avondale and Highland Park who’ve been pouring fats, oils and grease down the sink.”

Watercare said those suburbs were in its “bad books” and noted the end result of pouring fats down the sink could be particularly vile.

Watercare chief customer officer Amanda Singleton told the Herald the monthly naming of suburbs sought to “empower residents” to contribute towards preventing fatbergs and sewage spills.

“Through these targeted social media posts, we aspire to render our message more pertinent and relatable to those who bear the brunt of the repercussions stemming from contaminants in the sewage system,” Singleton said.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.