Outlaws president Peter Lui's death in Napier: Man charged

Peter Lui who was killed near the Ahuriri Outlaws gang pad, with his widow Kelly Cook. Photo / Supplied

Peter Lui who was killed near the Ahuriri Outlaws gang pad, with his widow Kelly Cook. Photo / Supplied

A man has been charged in relation to an attack on an Outlaws Motorcycle Club leader near a Napier gang pad in March.

Peter Lui died following an alleged assault in Mersey St in Pandora on March 29.

Police said a 29-year-old man had been charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday.

Police said the homicide investigation into the circumstance of Lui's death continued on Monday.

Lui, also known as China, had been involved with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club for over 40 years and held the title of the club's national president.

MORE TO COME