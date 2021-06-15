Outlaws national leader Peter Lui was 'robbed of his patch' during Napier attack

More than 1000 motorcyclists took part in a procession down Marine Pde after the funeral of longstanding Outlaws president leader Peter Lui. Video / Doug Laing

Two men charged over the death of Outlaws leader Peter Lui in Napier are also accused of robbing him of his patch, it can be revealed.

Belmont Sonny Freedom Eruiti Te Aonui-Tawhai, the second man to be charged over an assault on Lui in Napier in late March, appeared in the Hastings District Court via audiovisual link on Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery of Lui's Outlaws patch and assault using a vehicle - which court documents describe as a Holden Calais - as a weapon, in relation to the March 29 attack.

Two of the charges carry maximum sentences of 14 years' jail.

Te Aonui-Tawhai did not enter pleas and was remanded in custody until his next appearance via AVL in the Napier District Court in July. He did not apply for name suppression in court.

Police said the charges he faces are joint with those faced by a 29-year-old man from Waipukurau who had already charged in relation to Lui's death.

The 29-year-old, who has interim name suppression, faces charges of aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will next appear before the courts on June 23, when he is expected to enter pleas.

Lui, also known as China, died following an alleged assault in Mersey St in Pandora on March 29.

He had been involved with the Outlaws Motorcycle Club for over 40 years and held the title of the club's national president.

The Outlaws MC, which formed in Illinois, USA, in 1935, established in Napier more than 50 years ago.

International affiliates of the Outlaws MC took to social media to share their condolences, with the Essex, UK, chapter posting: "Ride free in the forever chapter brother."

More than 1000 motorcyclists took part in procession down Marine Pde after the funeral at Napier's War Memorial Centre in early April.

Lui's wife Kelly Cook earlier told Hawke's Bay Today her husband, a father of three, would be remembered as a "much loved and hardworking family man".

A police spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.