Outlaws leader's Napier death: Second man charged

Peter Lui, left, with his widow Kelly Cook. Photo / Supplied

A second man has now been charged in relation to the death of Outlaws leader Peter Lui in Napier in late March.

A 22-year-old Hawke's Bay man is in custody and is set to appear (via AVL) in the Hastings District Court on Wednesday.

He is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated robbery and assault with a weapon.

Police said they were joint charges with a 29-year-old man already charged in relation to Lui's death.

The police investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson said.