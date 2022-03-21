Rozzi Pethybridge, sister of Thomas Phillips who went missing with his three children for 17 days: 'You feel like your heart's whole again.' Video / NZ Herald

A King Country father charged with wasting police resources after he disappeared with his three young children has briefly returned home for supplies before leaving again.

A warrant for the arrest of Ōtorohanga man Tom Phillips, 34, was issued after he failed to make an appearance at Te Kuiti District Court on January 12, in relation to the charge.

The warrant is still outstanding, but Phillips' family advised police he made a brief return to a family property last month to pick up supplies.

"He provided reassurances to his family that he and his children were well, however did not disclose where they were living," Waikato West Area commander inspector Will Loughrin said.

"Police continue to make inquiries to locate him, this includes ongoing contact with his family and the local community."

Last September, Phillips sparked a large-scale search when his ute was found abandoned on Kiritehere Beach below the tide line with no sign of him or his two daughters and son - Jayda, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5.

After the extensive search and rescue effort by a number of emergency services, the local community and iwi, Phillips and his children walked through the front door of his parents' home on September 28.

They had been staying in a tent in dense bush, his family said.

He was charged with wasteful deployment of police resources following the 17-day search.

In January, Phillips' ex-wife appealed for the public to help find her missing children once more.

At that stage she told Newshub the father and children hadn't been seen since December 10.

"My babies are missing and there's no trace of them, this time it's been way longer and it's more of a worry. His truck hasn't even been sighted," she said.

"I want people to keep an eye out, you know, they've been missing 34 days. Any pig hunters out there, anyone, if they see any sign of them please let us know."

She added they could be anywhere in New Zealand, including the South Island.