The Ō2NL will make the link between Whanganui and Wellington quicker. Photo / Janine Baalbergen

The next phase of work on the Ōtaki to north of Levin Road of National Significance is under way after the establishment of two interim alliances.

Since the announcement in December of preferred tenderers, the Ōtaki to north of Levin (Ō2NL) project partners, which consist of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), Muaūpoko Tribal Authority and hapū of Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, have been working closely with the selected groups.

NZTA regional manager of infrastructure delivery Rob Partridge said with two alliances, there had been a lot of work done over the past few months to establish a strong and collaborative foundation to set up the project for effective delivery.

He said NZTA had now signed two interim agreements, establishing the alliances that would support the ongoing development and delivery of the Ō2NL highway project.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for the project, setting up the team that’s needed to build the new highway. The four-lane expressway will dramatically improve safety and resilience for those travelling within and through Kāpiti and Horowhenua, supporting the growing population with improved and more reliable travelling times.”

Partridge said NZTA would work with the southern alliance, which comprises partners Downer, McConnell Dowell, Beca and Tonkin + Taylor, in the area south of the Ohau River.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden at first geotech drilling for Ō2NL.

Andrea Rickard, board chairwoman for the southern alliance, said being part of enhancing the safety of roads was deeply meaningful for their teams.

“It is a real motivator – being able to make a tangible difference. Downer, McConnell Dowell, Tonkin + Taylor and Beca are pleased to be partnering with Muaūpoko Tribal Authority, hapū of Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, NZTA and Horowhenua District Council to make roads safer and more resilient and contribute to the economic wellbeing of the region.”

Partridge said the northern section of the new highway and associated works would be delivered through an alliance with Fulton Hogan, HEB, WSP and Aurecon.

Northern alliance board chairman Andrew Johnson said the alliance was “looking forward to getting to know the community and working with our project partners to efficiently deliver a much-needed, safer journey for everyone living near and passing through this key corridor”.

Partridge said there was a big focus on where co-operation and collaboration could ensure parties to the alliances worked together as efficiently and effectively as possible.

He said utilising the skills and experience of industry partners in two alliances on a single project was a first for NZTA.

“At 24.8km, the Ōtaki to north of Levin project is nearly as long as the Mackays to Peka Peka, and Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressways combined. Delivering this large-scale project through two alliances will increase access to resources and enable strong delivery of the project.

“Signing alliance agreements alongside receiving the recent interim Environment Court decision sets the project up strongly to move forward.”

Construction of the new highway is due to start next year and is expected to be completed in 2029.

Ō2NL project partners are planning to introduce the new alliance partners to stakeholders and the community soon.