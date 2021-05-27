Ōtāhuhu shooting: Two men charged with murder

Murder inquiry: Person shot dead in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland; armed police cordon off street. Video / Hayden Woodward

Two men have been charged after an Auckland man died in a shooting incident last weekend.

Police confirmed the men, aged 26 and 28, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Alec Moala, of Papatoetoe.

They are due to appear in the Manukau District Court this morning.

The 31-year-old victim was allegedly shot during an incident in the early hours of last Sunday morning on Beatty St in Ōtāhuhu.

Police at the scene of an incident in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland, that led to the death of Alec Moala, 31. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, of Counties Manukau Police, said: "A team of detectives have been working tirelessly since Sunday to identify those responsible and hold them account."

Police thanked members of the public who contacted authorities and provided what he said was valuable information to the investigation team this week.

"We hope these arrests provide some form of comfort to Mr Moala's family," Adkin said.