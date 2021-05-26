Ōtāhuhu murder: Alec Moala's father says his son went to help attacked woman, was in 'wrong place and wrong time'

Murder inquiry: Person shot dead in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland; armed police cordon off street. Video / Hayden Woodward

The father of Alec Junior Moala, who was shot dead on Sunday, says his son died after he went to help a woman who was being attacked.

Naeata Moala says he is not angry and believes his son died for being in the wrong place at the wrong time. His son's friends and family are trying to support each other after the fatal shooting.

He has been told his son went to a house in Ōtāhuhu's Beatty St to help a woman in distress who was being beaten up.

Armed police guard the scene in Beatty St, Ōtāhuhu, on Sunday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

But he also said several other stories were circulating, and it was difficult to know what to believe.

Alec was 31, was married and had three children, his father told the Herald.

His loved ones were now trying to come to terms with the loss.

"Heaps of his friends and some of our family, they came together," Naeata Moala said today.

"I said to them: Don't worry about who shot him. I'm not angry at the man that shot him."

He said the situation Alec found himself in on Sunday was the "wrong place and wrong time".

A neighbour of the property where Moala died said she heard a woman crying early on Sunday morning and believed some people at the house were drinking.

"I listened to the girl. She cried."

Other residents speculated the killing was gang-related but they were unable to provide proof of this.

Emergency services were called to the short suburban street at 2.15am on Sunday.

Police were canvassing the neighbourhood in and around Beatty St this week, visiting local residents as they continue to investigate the killing.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said anyone with information could phone 105 and quote file number 210523/2150 or operation name Operation Alani.

People could also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.