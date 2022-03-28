A man in his 70s was shot and died at the scene. Police have now launched a homicide investigation. Video / Hayden Woodward

One of three men charged with murder following an alleged prison-ordered "hit gone wrong", which left an elderly Auckland man dead in his own home, can be named.

Auckland Prison inmate Lasalosi Vaitohi, 30, lost his battle for name suppression at the High Court in Auckland.

Vaitohi, along with an 18-year-old and 22-year-old who cannot be named, were charged with murder four months after the fatal shooting of Peter Rasmussen, 75, in Ōtāhuhu.

Meanwhile prison inmate Amit Singh, 31, has been charged with conspiring with Vaitohi to injure a woman, a week prior to Rasmussen's death.

Singh also lost his battle for name suppression.

Rasmussen died in his home of many years on Princes St East, just days before his birthday.

He was a stalwart of the Ōtāhuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club for about 60 years, where he was a coach, "old boy" and life member.

"Everyone looked up to him and waited for his comments after a game of course, which were always straight to the point," club president Wallace Dumper said at the time of his death.

"What the hell happened?"

Peter Rasmussen (left) attending a ceremony at Ōtāhuhu College for a presentation to Graham Lowe. Photo / Supplied

The sports enthusiast attended games every weekend up to his death.

Rasmussen had three children and four grandchildren.

"Much loved family man, trusted friend and Ōtāhuhu legend," his death notice read.

During a name suppression hearing earlier this month, lawyers of the murder-accused said the shooting is alleged to have been a prison-ordered "hit gone wrong".

In a submission arguing for name suppression for her 18-year-old client, barrister Susan Gray said he could lead a "productive and lawful life" if he had good support and rehabilitation around him.

She said the allegation that the shooting of Rasmussen was "a hit gone wrong", and that he had been killed in his own home, would result in greater than usual media coverage.

"Certain homicides haunt the community...and this is one of those."

A homicide investigation was launched after Rasmussen was allegedly shot and killed in his home on August 22. Photo / Michael Craig

Barrister Emma Priest also made a submission arguing for name suppression for her 21-year-old client.

"The allegations are that this was a gang-ordered hit from within the prison," she said.

Priest said due to increased perception of gang and gun violence, there was expected to be an increased publicity of the upcoming trial.

In the submission she said the alleged murder was "very American in style" and she said "it's largely unprecedented in New Zealand".

A four-week trial has been set down for August 2023.