Otahuhu homicide: Three men charged over Peter Rasmussen's death

Police at the house of Peter Rasmussen in Otahuhu who was shot dead in August. Photo / Michael Craig

Police have arrested three men after a man was shot dead in his Otahuhu home four months ago.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau Police, said the men, aged 18, 21 and 29 have been jointly charged with the murder of Peter Rasmussen and are expected to appear in Counties Manukau District Court today.

A homicide investigation was launched after the 75-year-old was shot and killed in his home on August 22.

Bright said the investigation was ongoing and police could not rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

"The investigation team has worked tirelessly to resolve this case for Mr Rasmussen's family.

"This will be the first Christmas they will spend without him but we hope the arrests will provide some degree of relief and comfort."

Rasmussen was a big fan of rugby league, a game he not only watched but had previously coached.

Rasmussen was a life member and member of the "Old Boys" of the Ōtahuhu Rovers Rugby League Football Club and members mourned his death, and spoke of the impact he had on them as a coach.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts the club must acknowledge the tragic passing of a true Ōtahuhu gentleman," the club posted to social media.

"Ras was a true Leopard who loved his club fiercely.

"He coached through all the grades right up to Premiers and served on the club committee as well as being a junior development officer."