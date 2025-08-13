The Government plans to make it easier for people to build single-storey structures like the one above on private properties without building consent. Main photo / Ben Fraser; insets / Mark Mitchell

The Government plans to make it easier for people to build single-storey structures like the one above on private properties without building consent. Main photo / Ben Fraser; insets / Mark Mitchell

Nearly 1000 single-storey buildings have been investigated over compliance by New Zealand’s two largest councils since 2020, as the Government cuts red tape limiting the construction of garden sheds, sleepouts, garages and other detached single-storey buildings on private properties.

Regulation Minister David Seymour and Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk recently revealed Cabinet has agreed to remove setback distance requirements for structures under 10sq m and reduce the minimum setback distance for those between 10sq m and 30sq m to just 1m.

“There is no justification for such generous setback distances on private property,” Seymour said during the announcement last week.

“Today’s housing market means space is tight and building costs are high. These types of property developments are practical and affordable improvements. We want people to be able to utilise them without hassle.”

The Herald asked New Zealand’s three main city councils for data on the number of complaints received in the past five years related to non-compliant work on outbuildings.