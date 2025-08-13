Advertisement
New Zealand mum in US immigration limbo: What are your rights with ICE? - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A GoFundMe has been set up for New Zealand woman Sarah Shaw and her son, Isaac. Photo / GoFundMe

The New Zealand woman stuck in a Texas detention centre with her young son could be there for months.

Sarah Shaw and her 6-year-old son, who live in Washington State along with her two other children, were detained at the Canadian border three weeks ago.

An administrative error

