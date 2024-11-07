Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Otago Uni expands student financial aid, vice-chancellor Grant Robertson dips into own funds

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Otago University vice-chancellor Grant Robertson has announced he will personally fund several scholarships for incoming students amid overall increased financial support for students in 2025.

In 2025, the University of Otago will invest $45 million in scholarships, alongside nearly $500,000 allocated to the Pūtea Tautoko financial aid fund and the Residential College Relief Fund which supported over 200 students this year.

Making good on a commitment he made when he began his new role as the university vice-chancellor, Robertson will be pledging a portion of his $629,000 salary ($544,843 after accounting for KiwiSaver and the rental of University Lodge in St Leonard) to fund seven new scholarships, worth $49,000 in total.

Each $7000 scholarship will be awarded annually, beginning in 2025, to first-year students who have already been awarded Otago equity scholarships but face additional financial barriers.

“I am in a privileged position in terms of my income, and I want to be able to give something to support those who are facing financial barriers,” Robertson said.

University of Otago's clocktower building. Photo / RNZ
University of Otago's clocktower building. Photo / RNZ

“Otago has a range of scholarships, and my goal is to support those who have gained another award but need a bit extra to make it all work.”

The scholarships can be used to help cover the costs of residential college accommodation or contribute towards tuition fees, providing essential support to students from financially challenging backgrounds.

“I am really aware of the financial pressures on students and their whānau at this time.

“Along with the cost of living, there are increased costs in studying, and the fees-free programme has been shifted to the final year of study.”

The recipients of these scholarships have already been selected for 2025, and Robertson hoped his contribution will help alleviate the financial strain they face.

“In the past, this group would have been particularly helped by having fees free in their first year. I hope this extra support will make up for not having that this year. My goal is to do what I can personally to make sure that a person’s financial situation does not act as a barrier to education.”

The university’s 2025 scholarship offerings will include enhanced stipends for equity and lower-value merit-based entrance scholarships, travel supplements, and financial support for doctoral and selected postgraduate students.

Additional relief is also available through the Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) hardship fund, which provides low-level assistance.

In total, approximately 3000 Otago students will receive scholarship support next year, assisting both new and returning students as they pursue their education at Otago.

Save

