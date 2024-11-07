Otago University vice-chancellor Grant Robertson has announced he will personally fund several scholarships for incoming students amid overall increased financial support for students in 2025.
In 2025, the University of Otago will invest $45 million in scholarships, alongside nearly $500,000 allocated to the Pūtea Tautoko financial aid fund and the Residential College Relief Fund which supported over 200 students this year.
Making good on a commitment he made when he began his new role as the university vice-chancellor, Robertson will be pledging a portion of his $629,000 salary ($544,843 after accounting for KiwiSaver and the rental of University Lodge in St Leonard) to fund seven new scholarships, worth $49,000 in total.
Each $7000 scholarship will be awarded annually, beginning in 2025, to first-year students who have already been awarded Otago equity scholarships but face additional financial barriers.
“I am in a privileged position in terms of my income, and I want to be able to give something to support those who are facing financial barriers,” Robertson said.