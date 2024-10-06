Other closed roads included a section of Kaka Point Rd where it crossed the Puerua River.

The council said a cut had been made through a sandbar on the Pūerua River to lower the water level on the road and help drain affected paddocks.

The state of emergency in Clutha was lifted at midday. The declaration was put in place on Friday when the state highway north of Milton was closed. The road has now opened between Balclutha and Dunedin so parts of Clutha are no longer isolated.

Clutha District Emergency Management controller Stan Leishman said some isolated communities - including farmers and businesses - were significantly affected, and the council would “work with them to support them through the recovery phase”.

Inspections continue

Contractors in Dunedin will resume inspections around the city today to assess the damage from the flooding.

Nine properties have been red-stickered as unsafe to live in.

Almost 50 buildings were inspected yesterday. Otago Civil Defence controller Rob West said more could be if more slips were found.

The welfare centre at Forsyth Barr Stadium closed on Saturday night after temporary accommodation was found for some remaining flood evacuees.

Boil-water notices

Some communities were under boil-water notices because of the risk of flood contamination.

In Dunedin, this included Māia, Roseneath, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers, Careys Bay and Deborah Bay, residents of which were also asked to conserve water.

For Outram, Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury, the city council said the tap water was safe to drink but people were asked to conserve it.

Residents in the suburb of Māia were being asked to conserve water because a pipe had been affected by a large landslide, and just a day’s worth of water was in reserve.

Engineers were looking to replace a 500m-long section of the pipe.

“We’ve got tankers out there and we’re going to be using an alternative water supply, which is already up and running - but we’re just doing some testing to make sure that the water is okay for people to use,” West said.

“In the meantime, people on the West Harbour have a boil water notice as a precautionary measure.”

West said there was no timeframe on when the slip would be cleared, as it was still being assessed.

In Clutha, Stirling and Tapanui had boil-water notices.

The Clutha District Council said because all the region’s rivers were discoloured, water was taking longer to treat to a drinkable standard, so all residents should try to conserve it.

Several of Clutha’s wastewater systems had been overflowing.

Emergency mangement officials on Sunday at midday said Clutha River levels in some places had not fallen as quickly as expected. The Clutha, Taieri (at Outram, Sutton and Tiroiti) Manuherikia and the Kawarau rivers all remained at “red warning” levels, despite the bad weather easing.

Break in the weather

A Dunedin flood and water repairer said it had been a round-the-clock effort over the past two days.

A flood restoration contractor, who did not want to be named, said they had attended hundreds of properties.

“Most of the jobs are full strip-outs - so carpet, walls, treating for any mould, roof leaks is a big one as well. That’s pretty much the main things we’re seeing. We’re just dealing with that sort of side of things, drying everything out, getting everything stripped out.”

A positive break in the weather throughout Otago on Sunday was enabling crews to carry out assessments to roading, rivers and local water infrastructure.

“The break in the weather is a good opportunity for communities to reconnect. If able to do so safely, please connect with neighbours and families to see where any assistance may be need,” Emergency Management Otago group controller Matt Alley said.

A red heavy rain alert for North Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha was lifted Friday night, and no warnings or watches had been put in place since.

The MetService forecast for Dunedin today was “fine, then cloud increasing this afternoon with the chance of a shower or two this evening. Light winds, afternoon northeasterlies.”

The Ministry of Social Development said it had “civil defence payments available for people affected in the Dunedin area” that could be accessed by phoning Work and Income on 0800 400 100 or online. Applicants did not need to be on a benefit to qualify for assistance.

“These can help with emergency food, clothing and bedding if yours has been damaged or destroyed; costs if you’ve had to leave your home; a payment if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae or community centres.”

