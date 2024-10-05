“Once you’ve done the basics, it’s just about riding it out and helping out with the people.”
He said the water just approached the home’s front door but fortunately did not get inside.
“The biggest problem early on was cars driving through, which created more waves,” he said.
“We started sandbagging on Friday morning to stop the surges from crashing into the house... The neighbours have been fantastic. They’ve been keeping an eye on things and checking in every couple of hours.”
On Saturday morning, Carl Aiau was clearing debris from the roadside. He also took issue with the cars pushing water onto properties.
“Sometimes you’d see someone going pretty quick, but the police were patrolling heavily later in the day... It didn’t affect us too much because of our elevation, but if you were lower down, you’d be pretty annoyed.”
Craig McFarland, owner of the Wests Cordials building in South Dunedin, was pumping water out of the building on Friday morning. He commended locals and the council for their efforts.
“They put sandbags in for us. The worst thing is, it’s just slowly coming up a little bit more. Hopefully, it’ll go down soon.
“We’ll survive this. It’s not that bad. I think we’ve been pretty lucky. All the storms that have been hitting New Zealand and Dunedin have come out pretty well, so this is probably our turn.”
Resident Sue Green spoke as floodwaters lapped at her front porch on Friday morning.
“It’s just distressing because the waters are rising, and we’re having cars coming through all the time... Most are going a wee bit slow, but it causes a wake, and it laps over the front step. It’s going to come to a point where it’s just going to come into the house, and it’s really upsetting. I don’t think they’ve got any business on a day like this to be out and about.”
“I’m upset, nervous, wondering whether I should be leaving. Is it sensible to still be here? The rain hasn’t stopped, and I just don’t know when I should be leaving.”
On Saturday morning, Moreau St residents Merridee, 73, and Kevin Watson, 74, said their home felt like a castle on Friday: “Water all around us. We couldn’t even get out. It was just water everywhere.”
“It wasn’t scary, but we were watching the houses across the road and thinking, ‘Oh my goodness,’” they said. “You can’t worry about what you can’t change. You can’t stop the rain.”
They echoed concerns about traffic: “The rubberneckers were causing the problem. You get a four-wheel drive, and the waters break over the bottom, just coming in all these houses.”
The couple said that they narrowly avoided water entering their home.
“It was very, very close. Our kids said, ‘Oh, you need to shift. You need to evacuate.’ But we couldn’t go to their place because they live by the Leith, and they were watching the rise,” they said.
The couple thanked the community and council for their support, who voluntarily placed sandbags and made welfare checks.