Ōrewa family’s property rates jump 72% despite development restrictions

By &
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Trevor Knox and his family face a 73% increase in rates, now over $10,000. They cannot sell their land for housing due to a lack of wastewater connection until 2031.

The rates on Trevor Knox’s family home on a lifestyle block at Ōrewa have soared by 72%, with the property rezoned for new housing that cannot be developed for several years.

The rates bill has risen from $6216 to $10,730 following a jump in the West Hoe Heights property’s value

