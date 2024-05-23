Extensive damage done to Orawia Town Hall when a ute crashed into it Wednesday night. Photo / Supplied

23 May, 2024 02:40 AM Quick Read

A Southland town hall has been left with an enormous hole after a ute crashed through it last night.

Police rushed to the scene on Clifden Highway, Eastern Bush at around 11pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle had crashed into Orawia town hall, creating a large hole in both sides of the building.

Remarkably, the driver suffered only moderate injuries, the local council said.

It is not yet known when the hall will be back in use, Southland District Council said. Photo / Supplied

Managed by the Southland District Council, Orawia Hall is a significant part of the town.

Southland District Council’s Mark Day said: “A decision will be made in the future as to whether it can be repaired or not.”

Day said they will assess their options once the scene is cleared.

Police are making inquiries into the crash.