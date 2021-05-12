Oranga Tamariki pause home visits in two of Napier's suburbs amid safety concerns after shootings

No arrests have been made after two firearms incidents in Napier. Photo / NZME

Oranga Tamariki has paused home visits in Tamatea and Onekawa after two separate firearms incidents in three hours in Napier.

Emergency services were first called to Harold Holt Ave, Onekawa, about 6pm on Tuesday after reports of a firearm incident.

A male teenager sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital. He was discharged on Wednesday morning.

The second incident occurred near a school at Ranfurly St, Tamatea, about 8.30pm. The school declined to comment.

Police received reports of a firearm "potentially being discharged", but nobody was injured. No arrests have been made.

Oranga Tamariki east coast regional manager Julie Tangaere said staff were advised to only attend emergency visits when required on Wednesday amid safety concerns.

"Staff safety is of utmost importance to us," she said. "We work closely with police to assess every situation.

"Thursday we will continue to assess this situation and make sure that appropriate support is in place to keep our staff safe while meeting the needs of children and their families."

Oranga Tamariki also pulled staff from home visits after two gang shootings in Maraenui and Tamatea in December, 2020.

Police said inquiries were under way to establish the circumstances of both incidents.