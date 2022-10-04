Malachi Subecz was taken to hospital in November last year with non-accidental injuries that would turn out to be fatal. The little boy's caregiver was later convicted of his murder. Photo / Supplied

Oranga Tamariki failed to take the "bare minimum" action over safety concerns about Malachi Subecz who was later murdered by his carer.

That's the finding of the Chief Ombudsman's investigation into the death of the five-year-old Tauranga boy last November following repeated abuse by his caregiver Michaela Barriball.

"Oranga Tamariki's own law and policy puts the well-being of a child at the centre of decision-making that affects that child," Peter Boshier said this morning in releasing his report.

"Malachi's wider whānau raised concerns about his welfare at the hands of his carer.

"I can only describe Oranga Tamariki's response as a litany of failures," Boshier said.

The five-year-old died in hospital of his injuries on November 12, 2021.

Five months before his death his mother, who was imprisoned, had placed Malachi in the care of a friend, 27-year-old Barriball.

She was convicted and jailed for a minimum 17 years in June this year for the murder and mistreatment of Malachi.

Malachi suffered repeated beatings at the hands of Barriball, including being held under bathwater, burnt in a shower and twice thrown against a wall by his hair.

"The circumstances surrounding Malachi's death are extremely distressing," Boshier said.

"I launched an investigation after his cousin and uncle complained to me about the actions of Oranga Tamariki."

He said the cousin first made a report of concern about the boy's welfare to Oranga Tamariki in June 2021.

Issues were raised about actual and potential harm, including medical neglect and suspected physical abuse.

"A number of things are supposed to happen following a report of concern in cases where a child is at risk of harm or neglect and if it appears an investigation is necessary or desirable.

"If an investigation is begun, Oranga Tamariki is required to do an assessment followed by a safety and risk screen — the screen identifies whether immediate action is required to secure the safety of the child."

Boshier said these steps were not taken.

He said Malachi's cousin provided the agency with a photo of the Te Puna boy with a suspected bruised eye but Oranga Tamariki did not report it to police as required under the Child Protection Protocol [CPP].

"There is no record that Oranga Tamariki considered its obligations under the CPP at any stage, nor did it record any consideration of the suspected bruising."

Oranga Tamariki spoke to Malachi's mother in prison, who had no concerns about his placement with the carer and Oranga Tamariki decided to take no further action.

The Chief Ombudsman said this was the wrong decision.

"Malachi's welfare and interests were not prioritised; they were instead wrongly assumed to be addressed or overridden by his mother's endorsement of his carer, in spite of evidence that he may not be safe."

Helen Menzies (centre) said in June she hoped an Oranga Tamariki investigation into her nephew Malachi Subecz's death would answer how the abuse went unnoticed for so long. Photo / Andrew Warner

Malachi's cousin complained to Oranga Tamariki in July 2021 about its decision to take no further action. Boshier found its response to her complaint inadequate.

He said there was also no evidence Oranga Tamariki met with Malachi to find out what he felt about his living situation nor did it do a safety check on the carer's home.

"It is my view that Oranga Tamariki omitted to do all that was necessary and desirable, and it should have investigated the report of concern."

After Malachi was admitted to hospital on Novmeber 1, his uncle called Oranga Tamariki to complain but was told at first that there was no complaints process. Malachi died shortly afterward.

"I am concerned about the advice and information that is publicly available about Oranga Tamariki's feedback and complaints process," Boshier said.

"There isn't a dedicated complaints line nor is there information available on its website about how the complaints process works."

Overall, the Chief Ombudsman has found Oranga Tamariki acted unreasonably and wrongly.

"Oranga Tamariki's response to Malachi's cousin's report of concern does not appear to have fulfilled the bare minimum of the process required to ensure Malachi's safety. It also acted unreasonably in providing incorrect information to Malachi's uncle."

Boshier said he wants Oranga Tamariki to apologise at a time and in a way that is right for the whānau.

"The apologies should recognise the impact of Oranga Tamariki's actions."

Oranga Tamariki accepts Chief Ombudsman's recommendations

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani said the death of Malachi was deeply distressing.

"I want to acknowledge the continuing grief of his whānau and all who loved him.



"Earlier this year I made a commitment to do anything possible to find out if and how the system failed Malachi, and to own it. I stand by my word," Te Kani said.

"I want to confirm that I, on behalf of Oranga Tamariki, accept all of the Ombudsman's recommendations."

Te Kani said Oranga Tamariki should have done everything within its power to mitigate harm when evidence was presented to it and did not.

"The impact of the decision not to investigate will be felt by Malachi's whānau forever.

"Our priority now is to work with the whānau to offer apologies in a way that suits them.

"I appreciate that this will not fill the hole in the hearts of those who loved Malachi."

Oranga Tamariki was now finalising a review into its handling of Malachi's case, Te Kani said.

"This review is a broad look at what we did, where we made mistakes, and how we prevent this from happening to other children."

A third review was also underway and due to be finished later this year. It is a system-wide review led by Dame Karen Poutasi, commissioned by chief executives of the six children's sector agencies to look at improving how they identify and respond to child abuse.

The agencies are Oranga Tamariki, NZ Police, the Department of Corrections, and the ministries of Social Development, Health and Education.

It comes one day after the Ministry of Education revoked the licence of the Tauranga daycare attended by Malachi.

Abbey's Place Childcare Centre staff noticed Malachi's injuries in the months leading up to this death and photographed them, but never alerted authorities.