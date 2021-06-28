Oranga Tamariki child restraint video, Kelvin Davis says 'totally unacceptable' calls for review

Children's Minister Kelvin Davis has asked for an explanation from Oranga Tamariki after a whistleblower came forward with videos of children being violently restrained. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A video showing Oranga Tamariki staff violently restraining a vulnerable child has been slammed as "totally unacceptable" and called for a review to ensure the practices were not widespread.

Children's Minister Kelvin Davis also praised the staff-member-turned-whistleblower who provided the footage to media and spoke out about they felt were illegal constraints constituting assault.

The video, published on Newsroom, shows a boy aged around 13 years in one of the state child protection agency's Care and Protection Residences being tackled, held on the ground by three staff members, his face pushed into a wall and arms twisted behind his back.

Another boy of a similar age is shown in a video being placed into a headlock and also thrown to the ground.

The whistleblower told Newsroom such residences were for the country's most vulnerable young people, who hadn't committed a crime, were not being held as punishment and often came from years of violence and trauma with complex needs.

He said the restraints shown were "unprofessional, inappropriate and abusive" and if conducted by police they would be charged with assault.

Davis said he had seen the video and called the practices "totally unacceptable".

He said he had asked Oranga Tamariki to review the incidents and each of the care and protection residences to ensure the practices were not widespread.

"I've asked Oranga Tamariki officials and the independent advisory board to be on site and get to the bottom of things."

He declined to label the actions assault nor abuse, saying that was up to authorities including police to determine.

"Obviously it is not best practice, it won't help these kids whatsoever.

"It is totally unacceptable but others will be the judge if they are breaking law. That is the sort of behaviour we have got to address in any residence. We have to make sure no further harm and trauma is added to their lives.

"Anyone who thinks they have stepped outside of the law should make a complaint to police and it is up to police if they lay charges."

There are three such residences in the country - in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin - with roughly 100 children placed there each year. More than two thirds are Māori.

They differ from Youth Justice facilities, where young people who have been arrested, remanded or sentenced for criminal charges are held.

Davis said ratio of social workers in such facilities had changed in recent years and he had asked for more information and to make sure the right people with the right skills were working in these residences.

"I think their needs are greater, and we need people with greater skills to deal with their behaviour

"It is a difficult job but there is no excuse for what we have seen in the videos."

Davis said he supported actions by the whistleblower to "raise issues around bad practices".

"Oranga Tamariki needs to ensure it has a robust system so reports of bad practice are acted upon."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had been briefed on the video but not had a chance to see it.

"I understand the Minister for Children has asked for an explanation.

"Our priority in these environments where we have the responsibility for the care and protection of children is to make sure everybody is behaving to the standard we expect.

"We have a responsibility as the state when children are in our care even in the most difficult circumstances we are applying standards."

Oranga Tamariki told Newsroom 223 holds had been applied in residences in 2019 and 170 in 2020.

It said a total of 12 restraint-related injuries had occurred in Care and Protection Residences over the past two years, but noted these figures could include "minor bumps and scrapes".

The Herald has approached Oranga Tamariki for comment.