Gloriavale: Police investigation into sexual and physical abuse allegations continues

Police are continuing to make inquiries at Gloriavale investigating alleged child abuse at the West Coast Christian Community. Photo / George Heard

Police are continuing to make inquiries at Gloriavale investigating alleged child abuse at the West Coast Christian Community. Photo / George Heard

Police are continuing to make inquiries at Gloriavale in an investigation into alleged child abuse at the West Coast Christian Community.

Police and Oranga Tamariki were on site at the community last month, speaking with numerous people as they investigate the allegations, which include child sex abuse.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald they continue to make inquiries and have no update to provide at this stage.

Last month, they said a "significant number" of community members were spoken to over a range of alleged offending and further inquiries were needed.

The community had been the subject of allegations of sexual abuse and abusing workers' rights.

Meanwhile, the parties to the High Court proceedings brought by former Gloriavale member John Ready against the Christian Community Charitable Trust and others have reached a settlement.

The Public Trust was last month invited to join a judicial settlement conference in Greymouth "at the request of all parties", according to a media statement from the courts.

A resolution was reached at the conference, with the Public Trust agreeing to perform a reviewing role for a period of 18 months, with regular reports made to the High Court.

"The parties are pleased with the outcome which will help to ensure the ongoing future of Gloriavale as a faith-based community," the media statement said.