Gloriavale court action brought by ex-member John Ready reaches settlement

A court case involving the Gloriavale Christian community on the West Coast has been settled. Photo / George Heard

The parties to the High Court proceedings brought by former Gloriavale member John Ready against the Christian Community Charitable Trust and others have reached a settlement.

The Public Trust was last month invited to join a judicial settlement conference in Greymouth "at the request of all parties", according to a media statement from the courts.

A resolution was reached at the conference, with the Public Trust agreeing to perform a reviewing role for a period of 18 months, with regular reports made to the High Court.

"The parties are pleased with the outcome which will help to ensure the ongoing future of Gloriavale as a faith-based community," the media statement said.

Ex-member Ready, who was banished from Gloriavale more than three years ago, had launched a civil claim at the High Court.

He wanted the courts to intervene and remove the board of trustees of the Christian Church Community Trust - the registered charity behind the remote community based at Haupiri, inland from Greymouth – and have them replaced with a public trust "until a fit board can be found".

Senior Gloriavale "Shepherds" and figures were named as defendants, including leader and "Overseeing Shepherd" Howard Temple, Fervent Stedfast, Faithful Pilgrim, Enoch Upright, Samuel Valor, Noah Hopeful, Stephen Standfast, Peter John Righteous and Joshua Disciple. Christian Partners Nominee Ltd, one of Gloriavale's incorporated companies, is also named as a defendant, along with independent trustees Colin Neil Smith, David McMillan and David Smith.

Gloriavale had strenuously denied having breached its duties to its members, saying they were "committed to ensuring Gloriavale is a safe and stable religious community for those who choose to live within it in accordance with the tenets of its faith".

Yesterday, the Greymouth Star newspaper reported that Gloriavale has had a changing of the guard in recent weeks.

Fervent Stedfast and Enoch Upright finished as trustees on the board late last month, according to the Charities Office website.

They have been replaced by David Stedfast and Luke Valor.

Howard Temple, who took over from founder and convicted sex offender Hopeful Christian when he died, remains in charge.

Previously the board was under complete control by the Gloriavale hierarchy but now includes high-profile members of the West Coast community, including a lawyer and two businessmen, the Greymouth Star reports.