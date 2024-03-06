KiwiRail runs out of money for Auckland’s network rebuild, firefighters battle tricky scrub fire and Joe Biden and Donald Trump line up US election rematch in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / RNZ / AP

Oranga Tamariki’s boss is paying out of his own pocket to meet with staff in person amidst sector-wide cost-cutting.

That cost cutting could include “a proposal for a reduction in staffing numbers”, he said in a statement.

All government departments are on a mission to cut spending by 6.5 to 7.5 per cent before the coalition Government’s first Budget in May.

In a statement, the Children’s Ministry confirmed Chappie Te Kani was “prioritising getting around the country to meet with staff personally to discuss proposed change”.

“Because we currently have travel restrictions in place, he has decided to fund this travel personally.”

Oranga Tamariki is being urged to find 6.5 per cent cost savings as part of a directive from Finance Minister Nicola Willis. Some agencies are going even further, with the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment looking at slashing discretionary spending by 15 per cent.

In a statement, Te Kani said: “During the past few years Oranga Tamariki has been working hard to fundamentally shift the way it operates to be truly child and family centred.

“There is still work to do and the leadership team has been working on several options for efficiencies across the organisation.

“I have informed staff that will likely mean some contracts and programmes either stopping or reducing as we work to be financially sustainable in upcoming financial years.

“It may also include a proposal for a reduction in staffing numbers and the leadership team will now work on those details to be shared with staff mid-April.”

The OT boss added this will be “a tough time” for staff, promising any change proposal would go through a detailed process and be discussed in depth.

Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani. Photo / Supplied

As at June 30, 2023, Oranga Tamariki had 4,651 full-time equivalent staff, 23 fewer workers than the previous year-to-June.

The 2022 Public Service Association snapshot details 44.77 per cent of the public service workforce is located in the Wellington region, 20.7 per cent live in Auckland, and 9.6 per cent reside in Canterbury.

Public Service Commission data shows in the year-to-June 2023, $35.8 million was spent on contractors and consultants in the Children’s Ministry.

The Herald has previously revealed Te Kani was paid a total of $494,000 for his work during the 2022/23 financial year.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning, Act Party Leader and Minister of Regulation David Seymour said there was “no question” there would be a reduction of people in the public service.

“Our job is to make sure that we keep getting results with a lot less money.”

Seymour appeared to advocate for deeper cuts. The minister told Hosking he doesn’t think public service staff numbers would go down by 15,000 people, adding “like many things” the Government’s “not going as far as it would in Act’s ideal world.”

