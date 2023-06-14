The funeral procession for Mongrel Mob president Steven Taiatini has involved hundreds of cars and motorbikes. Video / NZ Herald

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has condemned the gang procession honouring the slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president today that effectively shut down the Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki.

Hipkins said “gangs contribute nothing to society” but refused to comment on the police’s handling of the situation.

Police are also currently investigating multiple reports of shots being fired at cars in eastern Bay of Plenty, near where the convoy took place, while two people have been arrested over other incidents with other charges likely.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB this evening it was up to the police to make the “operational decisions”.

“Well, we have changed the law recently to give police more powers around gang convoys because we have been concerned about convoys and the intimidating nature of them,” Hipkins said.

Procession for the Tangi for Mongrel Mob Barbarians president. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said it is “up to the police” how they use the new powers granted to them, and it “wouldn’t be appropriate” for him to comment as the decisions are “separate from politicians”.

However, Hipkins did say “gang convoys suck for everybody who is disrupted by them” and said gangs “contribute nothing to society”.

“One of the reasons that we’ve changed the law to give police more powers to crack down on gangs is because I don’t have any time for that kind of behaviour,” Hipkins said.

Police were “out in large numbers” taking footage of reckless driving behaviour as hundreds of motorbikes, cars, utes and vans descended on the Bay of Plenty town of Whakatāne for the funeral of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini.

The start of the funeral procession for Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner

In an update from police, Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Tim Anderson, said they investigating reports of shots being fired at a vehicle in Whakatāne this afternoon - near where the convoy took place.

Anderson said they have still not found the offenders and there are no reports of injuries. However, one vehicle believed to be involved has been found.

Anderson confirmed the high police presence will continue through tonight and across several days as they try to hold those behaving unlawfully accountable.

“We have already identified a number of drivers and registered owners and they can expect to receive infringement notices, and in some cases, be charged for their actions for driving behaviour and face the Court,” Anderson said.

“Police have also today obtained a search warrant under the Criminal Activity Intervention Legislation Act 2023, which allows Police to search vehicles of suspected gang members and seize their weapons during times of conflict.”

Image 1 of 12 : The hearse carrying Taiatini leads a procession of mob members on their bikes

He also confirmed two people have already been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and cannabis.

State Highway 2, which was closed earlier today, between Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne, was closed earlier today due to the convoy but has since reopened.

The thunderclap of hundreds of motorcycles and classic American muscle cars pierced the normally sleepy seaside town of Whakatāne about 11.20am. The convoy of vehicles lasted more than 15 minutes.

Funeral procession for Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini on Ohope Rd, Whakatāne. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mongrel Mob members in the funeral procession for Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner

Many Mongrel Mob members were seen hanging out of windows and doors throwing up gang signs and salutes.

Barks were heard from several people as they drove past, as well as other shouting.

A massive queue of local residents trying to travel in the region was lining Pohutawaka Dr as far as the eye was seen behind the Ohope Rd cordon.

Traffic held up on Pohutukawa Ave, Ōhope as Ohope Rd is closed for the funeral of Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner

One man out for a bike ride in Ohope said the procession “sounded like a bomber going overhead” and, referencing many of the gang members hanging outside their windows, doors and sitting on roofs, he couldn’t believe the “state of lawlessness.”

The cyclists comments were echoed by a local who decided to get a coffee and watch the procession for morning entertainment.

”Back in the 1950s they would have got the army out to sort them. It’s unbelievable.

”They were hanging outside their cars and barking like dogs — normal people couldn’t do that.”





Police presence near crematorium at Ohope waiting for the funeral procession of Mongrel Mob Barbarian leader Steven Taiatini. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police investigating Taiatini’s death are seeking information on a burnt-out vehicle while those who knew him have described him as a “good family man”.

Taiatini, 45, was named as the person killed in the “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki, on Friday. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

His death sparked tension in the small township with the fears of retribution causing schools to close and stopping public transport.

Locals who spoke to the Herald were not concerned about the procession and funeral, going about their normal daily routine. One man, who refused to give his name, said it was “all a bit of fuss” and that it his day would be “business as usual.”

Mongrel Mob Barbarians members line Buchanan St in Ōpōtiki after Steven Rota Taiatini was killed. Photo / NZME



