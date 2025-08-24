Advertisement
Opinion: Youth road deaths call for bolder licence changes – Dylan Thomsen

By Dylan Thomsen
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Government is considering changes to the driver licensing system to improve youth road safety. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Opinion by Dylan Thomsen
Dylan Thomsen is the AA Road Safety spokesman.

THE FACTS

  • The Government is considering changes to the driver licensing system.
  • The AA is advocating for a 12-month learner period and 60 hours of supervised driving practice.
  • New Zealand’s youth road death rate is higher than Australia’s.

The Government’s recent decision to replace the NCEA has shown it is willing to make bold changes when a system isn’t working.

The question now is whether Minister of Transport Chris Bishop will make the same courageous calls around another system in need of overhaul – getting a

