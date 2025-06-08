“That’s a real positive and demonstrates that we are heading in the right direction with the various road safety initiatives and legislative and policy changes that have been undertaken over time,” Automobile Association (AA) road safety spokesman Dylan Thomsen said.

In 2013, there were 142,159 15- to 19-year-old licensed drivers in New Zealand. The 2013 statistics showed this group committed 121,237 traffic offences, 4019 drunk/drugged driving offences and 5844 no seatbelt offences.

The number of licensed drivers in this age group rose to 204,285 in 2024.

However the number of traffic offences had fallen to 102,022, including 2448 drunk/drugged driving offences and 3938 no seatbelt offences.

The road deaths per 100,000 licensed young drivers fell from 22.5 in 2013 to 16.6 in 2024.

“However, they remain tragically high,” Thomsen said.

“New Zealand’s young drivers have the highest rates of road deaths in the OECD. These rates are substantially above older age groups in New Zealand,” he said.

“These figures show we need to be focusing on more than just enforcement to bring crash rates down even further.”

Ministry of Transport data shows New Zealand currently has about 90 deaths and 600 serious injuries a year from crashes where a young driver is judged to be at fault.

Thomsen said the AA saw this latest data as timely with the Government currently considering changes to the Graduated Driver Licensing System.

“The AA supports some of the changes being proposed, in particular extending the zero-alcohol limit to cover a learner or restricted driver and more consequences if people offend while novice drivers,” he said.

“However, we also need to lift the level of practice, skills and training that young people have before they start driving solo to help reduce road fatalities.

“The learner and restricted stages of the licensing system are the ideal time to instil practices and habits that will keep novice drivers and others safe on the road.”

The AA wants three major changes to the Government’s driver licensing proposal:

Increasing the learner period from six to 12 months to allow people to gain more experience under supervision before driving solo.

requiring a minimum 60 hours practice with a supervisor across a range of conditions on a learner licence.

Professional training incentivised by accelerating progress through the practice hours system.

“It has been 14 years since the last substantial review of New Zealand’s driver licence system and the AA urges the Government to take this chance to introduce changes which will start lifting New Zealand to a higher level of driver skills and safety,” Thomsen said.