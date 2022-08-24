All Black test against the Argentina in Christchurch still not a sell out. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

You wouldn't know there was an All Black Test in Christchurch this weekend. It's a balmy Wednesday afternoon - hardly winter rugby weather. The sun is shining and the daffodils are in full bloom. People are out running in Hagley Park, walking their dogs at the beach.

But where are the All Blacks?



They arrived in the city on Sunday night after a rather tumultuous week. The Foster saga has been put to bed, tucked away until after the next Rugby World Cup. The All Blacks are looking to get their swagger back, to get back on track. To beat the Pumas.

But where are the All Blacks?

The grandstands have been checked and cleaned. The grass has been mowed in those perfectly wide green stripes. The lines on the field will be repainted, and sponsors' logos updated. Caterers will be planning food and drinks for the punters and corporate boxes. Rugby merch will be trucked down to Christchurch ready for the eager fans.

But where are the All Blacks?

No All Black flags are flying around the city. No hype, no public appearances. It's almost as if the All Blacks have gone into their cocoon. Keeping out of the limelight, away from the public, wary of any Crusaders backlash.

Wednesday is their day off. Today the team is announced. But where are the school visits? The signings at a sponsors venue? Meeting and greeting you and me- their loyal fans?

Where are the All Blacks?

This is not the way to try and sell out a stadium. No hype equals no water cooler chat and no 'Sold Out' sign.

We all want to touch and hear from our heroes. We all love the All Blacks brand. We all want to be part of the success of the All Blacks. We have tried to move on from the Foster saga. We want to be part of the hype.

But where are the All Blacks?

I want the Christchurch Test to be a sell-out, I want my children to be excited about rugby and the All Blacks. We all want them to win.

It used to be a two-way street, the All Blacks and the public. An unbeatable team, with the full force of the country behind the national side. Buying into the hype, willing them to win, screaming at the top of our lungs, cheering our heroes on.

But I can't find the All Blacks anywhere.

Let's hope the All Blacks can find their swagger, find their mojo, and find their love for Christchurch.

Here's to a sell-out at kick-off, everyone dressed in black, Mum, Dad and the kids cheering on their heroes, sharing the love for their favourite team.

And here's to the All Blacks playing some winning rugby, applauding the fans, lifting themselves for another challenge in Crusaders territory, and performing at their very best.

We want nothing but the best for our national team playing our national game.

But we miss the hype, the build-up and the anticipation. We miss seeing the All Blacks when they are in town.

All Blacks - come out, come out, wherever you are!

Your silence is deafening!