Opinion: Why I joined the cult of running

Then when you’re ready, we all meet up to show our reverence and devotion to this thing that has consumed our lives, our wardrobes, our social media; everything.

So, chuck on those multi-coloured shoes, clip on the CamelBak, wrap those sunnies around your dome, and grab some energy gels - welcome to the cult of running.

Running is booming in Ōtautahi. Just look at Hagley Park on a Sunday, it’s crawling with joggers.

Go for a drive down Harper Ave (keeping to that Christchurch 60km/h limit), and you’ll see an ocean of Lululemon, Nike ticked shoes, and the occasional blinding sunlight reflection off smartwatches stretching for kilometres.

It’s a beautiful sight.

At the Fendalton Rd intersection, spot couples on “easy runs” gossiping about workmates, workmates gossiping about other workmates, and fathers listening to their daughter or son whinge about how their legs hurt.

Running in Christchurch is growing in popularity especially in places like Hagley Park. Photo / George Heard

With a serious head of steam hurtling around the corner, it’s the podcast warriors, catching up on the latest episode of the Joe Rogan podcast. Can’t miss the dog runners, leads clipped around their waist, attached to breeds needing more exercise than they realised.

“Good for them,” you’ll think. Or maybe, like I once did, you’ll say, “F**k that”.

Trust me, the runners themselves are thinking the same thing... “F**k this”.

So that begs the question, why are we running?

For fitness? For a race? Physical appearance? For validation from our fellow man? For validation on Strava (even though I’m going to try to be philosophical here, boil it down, it absolutely is for kudos points on Strava...)?

I can only really speak from my own experience, let me tell you why I think I run.

I figured it out on my last long run. Middle of a storm, heavy rain and blistering winds slapping me in the face as I cruised alongside the Avon Heathcote Estuary. Sounds sick, aye? Well, then my headphones died 18k into a 32k run, just as I was getting to the good part of Bittersweet Symphony.

That’s when it hit me.

With no Chase & Status and Stormzy to induce adrenaline, I realised - it’s the challenge.

Obviously, it’s a physical challenge, for sure. But I reckon that’s not possible without the right mindset.

Maybe “right” isn’t the best word. It’s about having a mindset that won’t let you down when the going gets tough. It’s about compartmentalising the pain, the fatigue, the doubt - knowing that every kilometre, every incline, every sprint will pay off in the end.

That payoff could be running your first 10k, half or full marathon. Whatever it is, when you achieve it, that satisfaction is unparalleled. It’s a challenge that might take weeks, months, or even years to conquer, but that’s what makes it worth it.

I’d like to think that’s why many of us run. We’re chasing that sense of purpose.

I could be completely wrong, of course, and it could instead be because we are lazy.

Running is convenient.

It adds up. Put some shoes on, open the front door and boom! You’re outside, ready to go for a run.

You immediately feel good about yourself too, because wherever you’re running to and from, you’ve put your phone down, you’re getting some fresh air, and you’re getting some exercise. Win, win, win!

Plus, and I cannot stress this enough, Christchurch is FLAT! Hills suck. That’s not to say you can’t run up one if you want to, there are plenty of challenging hill runs around Ōtautahi.

Right then, where to run?

After work, spot the daffodils as they bloom around Hagley Park. Or go for a wee drive to the Mt Pleasant Yacht Club, run to Sumner and back. The views along the waterfront are spectacular.

Push yourself whilst taking in the views around Godley Head, sure it has some inclines, but it’s worth it. Think of it as a way to earn that fish and chips feed on the beach afterwards.

What’s that? You’re a psychopath? Okay, then run up and over the Port Hills. There are countless tracks that’ll push your lungs to the point of popping.

Journey slightly south, and take on the Halswell Quarry, or journey the Tai Tapu loop around the Raspberry Cafe. All that mahi deserves a slice of cake paired with a pumpkin-spiced latte afterwards.

So, whether you’re running towards a goal, away from a bad day, or just for the sake of moving forward, know that you’re not alone. This cult is always accepting new members. And , there’s no better place than Christchurch to lace up and smash those $400 shoes into the pavement.