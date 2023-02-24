Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Opinion: Housing intensification plan for Auckland should be dumped due to flood risks

By Dick Bellamy
5 mins to read
Last December, Auckland Council announced large swathes of suburban Auckland would be rezoned for multi-storey buildings, terraced housing and apartments. Photo / Doug Sherring

Last December, Auckland Council announced large swathes of suburban Auckland would be rezoned for multi-storey buildings, terraced housing and apartments. Photo / Doug Sherring

OPINION:

The recent extraordinary urban flooding events in urban Auckland have revealed that an unholy legislative, administrative and planning mess has been created by Auckland Council and Central Government.

The Government has mandated that residential

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand