Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Opinion: Our learning crisis - why it's not new, and why we can't blame Covid

By John O'Connell
5 mins to read
"We have abysmal attendance rates in our schools," writes John O'Connell.

"We have abysmal attendance rates in our schools," writes John O'Connell.

OPINION:

Attendance lows and mental health woes are creating the perfect storm in our young people's education. Keeping kids in routine offers stability during stress and change.

We have abysmal attendance rates in our schools.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.