Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Opinion: Are charter schools a stain on the Government’s claims to fiscal responsibility?

By Shannon Walsh
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Associate Education Minister David Seymour announcing the Christchurch-based Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki as the first new charter school in November 2024. Photo / George Heard

Associate Education Minister David Seymour announcing the Christchurch-based Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki as the first new charter school in November 2024. Photo / George Heard

Opinion by Shannon Walsh
Dr Shannon Walsh is strategic researcher for NZEI Te Riu Roa and a former lecturer at the University of Auckland.

THE FACTS

  • David Seymour’s recent charter school changes include 20-year contracts and allowing multiple schools under one contract.
  • Education Minister Erica Stanford opposes state school conversions, highlighting concerns over fiscal responsibility and educational impact.

It’s unlike David Seymour to let the opportunity for an announcement pass quietly, but that’s exactly what he did earlier this month.

Deeply invested in charter schools after bringing them back from the dead last year, the Associate Education Minister let the latest news on the schools go

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save