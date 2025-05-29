Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Charter schools face scrutiny over reporting requirements

Jaime Cunningham
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
4 mins to read

Associate Education Minister David Seymour is adamant there are clear reporting requirements for charter schools. Photo / George Heard

Associate Education Minister David Seymour is adamant there are clear reporting requirements for charter schools. Photo / George Heard

  • David Seymour insists charter schools have clear reporting requirements amid calls for robust evaluation.
  • The Government allocated $153 million to establish 50 charter schools over four years.
  • Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime argues for better accountability, suggesting funds be redirected to the school lunch programme.

David Seymour is adamant there are clear reporting requirements for charter schools amid calls for a robust evaluation of them.

The Government has allocated $153 million to bring back the schools, with the first seven opening in February this year.

The funding

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand