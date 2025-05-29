“Initially it was thought that schools would need to file annual public reports in May 2025, but we reconsidered the reporting schedule given the first tranche of charter schools only opened in Term 1 this year,“ she said.
“We subsequently advised schools that the reporting date is May 2026.”
The reports relate to the previous school year, she said.
Lee added that schools’ self-audit reports are due with the agency “towards the end of the year”.
“The board receives regular reports on matters such as attendance and enrolment in addition to the six-monthly academic and financial performance reports,” he said.
Seymour added that the reporting schedule is efficient.
“[It] balances the need to allow the schools’ leaders the freedom to self-manage inherent in their contract with the Crown, against their clear requirement to meet and report on the agreed performance and progress standards accurately and on time.”
But Prime said Seymour has talked big game about charter schools – and there’s no evidence yet to show they’re working.
“He said that a number of public schools were going to convert to charter schools, but what we have seen is that there have been zero public schools who have converted to charter schools in the last financial year,” she said.
“The concern is that there isn’t any proper evaluation. So all we hear is what the minister is saying, his anecdotal evidence or other people’s personal views and opinions on it.”
“I’m calling on David Seymour to stop this vanity project of his, stop wasting that money and to instead properly invest in the school lunches programme, which I believe he is running into the ground by its underfunding.”
