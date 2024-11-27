According to the ABC, MSA became the first school in the world to receive three major awards at a US education award ceremony, including Best School.

Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki’s website said it is dedicated to children in Years 1 to 8 and has a focus on literacy and numeracy.

Labour and teachers unions say charter schooling is another step toward privatising education in New Zealand. Photo / Thinkstock

Charter schools are a type of state-funded school that operate with greater autonomy than normal public schools. Formed on a partnership between the state and another organisation, they have more flexibility in choosing their curriculum, governance style and ways of operating.

They were started under the previous National Government as a result of an agreement with Act, but were disestablished when Labour came to power. Opponents say they undermine the public education system and the $153 million allocated to support their resurrection would be better spent supporting current state schools.

The funding provided through Budget 2024 allows for 15 new charter schools to be established and 35 current state schools to be converted into charter schools.

Seymour said the announcement of the first charter school was a “significant step in the Government’s efforts to life educational achievement in New Zealand”.

“Charter schools will make New Zealand’s education system more flexible and responsive to family and student needs,” he said.

“Every child deserves an education that gives them the opportunity to learn and grow in ways which are more specific to their needs. Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki is a fantastic example of a school that will give families and educators more meaningful educational choice and support.”

He said the Charter School Agency and independent authorisation board have overseen a process which included 78 applications in its first round.

There had been a “huge demand” to open charter schools, Seymour said. More will be announced shortly and those that aren’t given the green light to be among the first to open will have the opportunity to be reconsidered next year.

“This is just the beginning. I hope to see many more new charter schools opening, and state and state-integrated schools converting to become charter schools.”

Labour education spokeswoman Jan Tinetti has said charter schools promote a “privatised, competitive education system” and divert resources away from the state system.

“David Seymour’s charter schools are driven by ideology rather than evidence and are a danger to our education system.”

The Charter Schools Agency says while the schools have greater flexibility, they are also subject to greater oversight and accountability. Each contract sets out targets for student achievement, and if they fail to meet them, the partnership could be terminated.

Legislation allowing for the reintroduction of the schools passed its third reading in Parliament in September.