Operation Trojan Shield: Dozens appear in court after major organised crime bust

New Zealand Police say they have dealt a "huge blow" to organised crime after a major trans-national sting resulted in 35 arrests and $3.7 million in assets seized.

The first of 35 people charged as part of a major trans-national police operation targeting organised crime have appeared at the Auckland District Court this afternoon.

A Henderson man, 39, was charged with possessing methamphetamine for supply, six counts of money laundering, and supplying cannabis.

Police allege he engaged in laundering more than $1.4 million.

He appeared in the dock at 12.45 and seemed to be out of breath. He nodded when Judge Brooke Gibson told him he had interim name suppression until June 29.

He was remanded without plea on bail until June 29.

A 43-year-old Otara man, charged with supplying methamphetamine, was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody.

Several of those arrested as part of Operation Trojan Shield face charges of participating in an organised crime group.

Police officers at a house in Pt England, Auckland, after a raid last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One of them was a 46-year-old Auckland man who was also granted interim name suppression, and remanded on bail until June 29.

He waved from the dock at his supporters in the public gallery before being led back into the cells.

A 65-year-old man from Avondale appeared in the dock shortly before 1pm, charged with supplying meth and money laundering.

He was remanded without plea on bail. Like his co-accused, he will reappear in court on June 29.

Operation Trojan Shield targeted the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine, as well as money-laundering activities in New Zealand and abroad.

Thirty-five people - including senior gang members - were arrested after search warrants were executed across New Zealand yesterday and $3.7 million in assets were seized.